Home / Tech / Google sees a 60% surge in Hangouts Meet usage

Google sees a 60% surge in Hangouts Meet usage

Google has also rolled out its advanced Hangouts Meet app available for free to all its G Suite and G Suite for Education customers globally.

tech Updated: Apr 02, 2020 13:35 IST
Daily usage of Hangouts Meets is more than 25 times what it was in January.
Daily usage of Hangouts Meets is more than 25 times what it was in January.
         

Covid-19 outbreak has forced countries into a state of lockdown, in turn forcing employees to work from home. This new routine has led to an increase in the usage of video calling and video conferencing apps. Amid the present scenario, Google has recorded a surge in the usage of its video conferencing app, Hangouts Meet.

According to Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, Hangouts Meet has witnessed a 60% increase in usage in the past couple of months.

“As more and more businesses rely on connecting an at-home workforce to maintain productivity, we’ve seen surges in the use of Google Meet, our video conferencing product, at a rate we’ve never witnessed before. Over the last few weeks, Meet’s day-over-day growth surpassed 60%, and as a result, its daily usage is more than 25 times what it was in January,” Kurian wrote in a blog post.

Separately, Google has also rolled out its advanced Hangouts Meet app available for free to all its G Suite and G Suite for Education customers globally. In addition to that the company has also rolled out its Meet Hardware available in additional markets, which includes South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia and South Africa.

It is worth noting that Google is not the only company that has witnessed a surge in the usage of its video calling app in the recent time. Last month, a report said that there was a 70% surge in the usage of the group video calling feature of Facebook Messenger. As per a CNET report, voice and video calls on WhatsApp have more than doubled year-over-year in the places most impacted by the coronavirus.

