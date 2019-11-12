e-paper
Google Stadia: Assassins Creed Odyssey, Mortal Kombat 11 and other games coming to streaming platform

Along with Pixel smartphones, Google's game streaming service will also support Chrome OS tablets such as the Pixel Slate, Acer Chromebook Tab 10 and HP Chromebook X2.

tech Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:43 IST
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Stadia attempts to capitalize on the Google’s cloud technology and global network of data centers
Stadia attempts to capitalize on the Google's cloud technology and global network of data centers
         

Googles game streaming platform Stadia is all set to launch on November 19, while the company has also confirmed a list of 12 games that will be available on it from day one.

“We are launching Stadia with 12 carefully-chosen games on day one, and an additional 14 will be available by the end of the year. There’s something for everyone here: a library of superb, critically-acclaimed titles spanning multiple genres and age ratings,” the company said in a statement.

Assassins Creed Odyssey, Destiny 2: The Collection, GYLT, Just Dance 2020, Kine, Mortal Kombat 11, Red Dead Redemption 2, Thumper, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, and SAMURAI SHODOWN are the 12 games that will be available to stream on Google Stadia when it arrives next week.

The other games that will be arrive on Google Stadia in the coming months are Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle, Borderlands 3, Darksiders Genesis, DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2, Farming Simulator 19, FINAL FANTASY XV, Football Manager 2020, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, GRID, Metro Exodus, NBA 2K20, RAGE 2, Trials Rising, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

“There are many more titles coming to Stadia including Doom: Eternal, WatchDogs: Legion, Gods &; Monsters and Cyberpunk 2077. Expect regular updates on Keyword with the rest of the titles coming to Stadia,” the company added.

Along with Pixel smartphones, Google’s game streaming service will also support Chrome OS tablets such as the Pixel Slate, Acer Chromebook Tab 10 and HP Chromebook X2.

Buyers will be able to purchase the Founder’s Edition of Google Stadia for $129.99. It will also come with a free copy of the Destiny 2 game. After the free subscription is over, users will have to pay $9.99 per month. It will come to 14 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands.

