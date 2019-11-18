e-paper
Google Stadia cloud gaming platform set to launch with 22 games

Along with Pixel smartphones, Google’s game streaming service will also support Chrome OS tablets such as the Pixel Slate, Acer Chromebook Tab 10 and HP Chromebook X2.

tech Updated: Nov 18, 2019 17:59 IST
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Google Stadia set to be launched with 22 games
         

Google Vice President Phil Harrison confirmed on Monday that company’s game streaming platform Stadia’s launch day lineup has been expanded with ten more games, bringing the total to 22.

“Excited to announce that we are INCREASING the Day One launch line-up of titles for @GoogleStadia - we now have TWENTY TWO games launching with the platform on Tuesday. Huge thank you to our game developer and publisher partners for bringing more titles #stadia,” Phil wrote in a post.

Assassins Creed Odyssey, Destiny 2: The Collection, GYLT, Just Dance 2020, Kine, Mortal Kombat 11, Red Dead Redemption 2, Thumper, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, and SAMURAI SHODOWN are the 12 games that were earlier confirmed to be available to stream on Google Stadia when it arrives.

Additionally, users will also be able to play Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2, Farming Simulator 2019, Final Fantasy XV, Football Manager 2020, Grid 2019, Metro Exodus, NBA 2K20, Rage 2, Trials Rising and Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

Buyers will be able to purchase the Founder’s Edition of Google Stadia for $129.99. It will also come with a free copy of the Destiny 2 game. After the free subscription is over, users will have to pay $9.99 per month.

It will come to 14 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands.

