e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 01, 2019

Google Stadia controller wireless support for phones, laptops coming in 2020

Google Stadia is right now available in 14 countries -- Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the UK and the US

tech Updated: Dec 01, 2019 18:43 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Stadia supports third-party controllers from Microsoft Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Sony PlayStation
Stadia supports third-party controllers from Microsoft Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Sony PlayStation(Bloomberg)
         

Google Store listing has revealed that the Stadia controller will get wireless support for laptops, desktops, phones and tablets in 2020, but did not announce an exact launch date for the same.

Wireless functionality for the Stadia controller is a big deal as it uses built-in WiFi to directly connect to Stadia servers when users are playing games, meaning it will be able to reduce input lag.

Meanwhile, Stadia supports third-party controllers from Microsoft Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Sony PlayStation. Most can be paired over Bluetooth to Pixel phones and laptops/desktops for wire-free gameplay, 9to5Google reported on Saturday.

Tech giant last month launched its gaming subscription service Google Stadia with 22 games on board.

Additionally, in 2020, more games will come to Stadia, including Doom: Eternal, WatchDogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters, and Cyberpunk 2077.

Along with Pixel smartphones, Google’s game streaming service supports Chrome OS tablets such as the Pixel Slate, Acer Chromebook Tab 10 and HP Chromebook X2.

Stadia is right now available in 14 countries -- Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the UK and the US -- with a monthly subscription of Stadia Pro costing $9.99 (Rs 690 approx) in the US.

tags
top news
Five killed in heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, Met office issues red alert
Five killed in heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, Met office issues red alert
‘Evil plan exposed’: Amarinder Singh on Pak minister’s Kartarpur remarks
‘Evil plan exposed’: Amarinder Singh on Pak minister’s Kartarpur remarks
‘Not opposition leader but…’: Uddhav Thackeray to Devendra Fadnavis
‘Not opposition leader but…’: Uddhav Thackeray to Devendra Fadnavis
Never said I’ll come back, but I came in this House: Uddhav’s fresh taunt at Fadnavis
Never said I’ll come back, but I came in this House: Uddhav’s fresh taunt at Fadnavis
Airtel to hike mobile tariffs from December 3: Check new prices here
Airtel to hike mobile tariffs from December 3: Check new prices here
Warner names Indian player who can break Lara’s score of 400
Warner names Indian player who can break Lara’s score of 400
Groom skydives into his wedding, video goes viral
Groom skydives into his wedding, video goes viral
‘The 13th amendment for Tamil devolution can’t be implemented as it is’: Sri Lankan President
‘The 13th amendment for Tamil devolution can’t be implemented as it is’: Sri Lankan President
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech