Google Stadia controllers won’t be Bluetooth compatible at launch

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 13:01 IST

Google Stadia controllers would not work with Bluetooth headsets at launch, rather they would connect directly to the Stadia server using Wi-Fi to help with the problem of lag while gaming.

“The Stadia controller comes with a headphone jack for wired audio, but won’t support Bluetooth audio at launch in November. If you’re playing on the computer or a Pixel phone you can connect the BT headset to it directly and use it in Stadia,” Andrey Doronichev, Stadia Product Director, wrote on social news site Reddit AMA.

For Bluetooth connectivity, the Stadia product page says, “Product contains Bluetooth Classic radio. No Bluetooth Classic functionality is enabled at this time. Bluetooth Classic functionality may be implemented at a later date.”

Google has confirmed that Stadia would be available from November in 14 countries, including the US, the UK, and Canada. There’s no confirmation yet about when other areas and territories will get it.

Google Stadia is Google’s vision of the future of gaming -- a cloud-based service available on a range of devices, not just high-end gaming PCs and consoles.

