Google Stadia Founders Edition users still waiting for launch codes

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:18 IST

Many of those who pre-ordered the Google Stadia “Founders Edition” have still not received their invite code to start playing.

When Google opened up pre-orders for Stadia, promised these buyers would be the first to experience the future of gaming and reserve a unique username, The Verge reported on Wednesday. Though Stadia went live on November 19, users still find themselves waiting for an email from Google with their login information.

On Reddit, Google initially said it was investigating the issue and the company is aware that some users who pre-ordered Founder’s Edition may not have received their invite codes in the expected time-frame. According to the company, the Stadia team is actively investigating this issue.

“We are sorry for the delayed responses. We have identified an issue where a small fraction of Stadia access codes were sent out of order. That has been addressed. We have continued to roll out codes in the sequence in which we received your pre-order. We look forward to seeing you on Stadia,” Google responded.

Meanwhile, the official Google Stadia account replied to one Founder on Twitter suggesting the delay was not necessarily unexpected.