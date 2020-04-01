Google Stadia gets Serious Sam, Spitlings and Stacks on Stacks (On Stacks) games in April

tech

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 18:03 IST

As promised before, Google has finally added three new games in its Stadia could gaming collection starting today (April 1). Google Stadia Pro subscribers can now download Serious Sam Collection, Spitlings and Stacks on Stacks (On Stacks). The Serious Sam collection includes The First Encounter, The Second Encounter, and BFE. The game came to the Stadia platform last month and was remastered. While the Serious Sam collection is priced at $29.99, the Spitlings can be played if you $14.99. It is not new to the Stadia platform as it was present back in February as well. However, Stacks on Stacks (On Stacks) is brand new to the Stadia family.

It has also been mentioned that while Metro Exodus title has been dropped out from the carousel, some other that will stay this month include Destiny 2: The Collection, Grid, Gylt, SteamWorld Dig 2, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, and Thumper.

Also read: Google Stadia hits 500,000 downloads on Play Store

Google has already said it will add more than 120 games to its subscription-based game service this year. More than 10 games in the first half of this year alone that will only be available on Stadia when they launch. The company is also planning to release support for 4K web gaming, improved assistant functionality for web gaming, additional Android phone support and wireless web gameplay via the Stadia controller.

The launch of three new games on Stadia comes right at the time when all the medical organisations and governments of different countries are encouraging more people to stay at home. WHO recently partnered with the gaming industry to make gamers aware about the best practices while staying and home and how to take care of themselves.