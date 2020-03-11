e-paper
Google Stadia hits 500,000 downloads on Play Store

Google had launched Stadia on the Play Store in November last year. The cloud-based gaming app is currently limited to select handsets and regions.

Mar 11, 2020
Google Stadia has now over 5 lakhs download on Play Store
Google Stadia has now over 5 lakhs download on Play Store(REUTERS)
         

Google Stadia, the cloud-based gaming platform, has gone past 500,000 downloads on the company’s Play Store. The platform achieved the feat in less than five months of its debut on the app store in November 2019.

It is worth noting that Google Stadia is available on handful of phones and limited to select regions. Google, however, is gradually expanding the platform to cover more non-Google mobile devices. Just recently, Google added support for 19 Android smartphones including Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S10 series, and Asus Razer Phone I and II.

The latest update comes shortly after Google launched three months of free Stadia access to Chromecast users. Google is also said to be working on a variety of new features. Stadia users will soon get YouTube streaming and family game sharing. The last update to Google Stadia primarily focused on minor tweaks to the interface.

Google is said to be working on a Stadia Base with Stadia Pro free trial along with YouTube livestreaming support. There will be more features to the cloud-based gaming platform in the future.

The company has already announced plans to open a new Stadia studio in Play Vista, California. “The new Playa Vista studio will focus on delivering exclusive games, using new gameplay mechanics, creative ways to play together and unique interaction models that we’re just starting to explore,” Google wrote in a blog post.

