Google Stadia Pro gamers to get two more free games next month

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 15:22 IST

Google Stadia users will get access to another pair of games under the Pro subscription line up in the coming week.

“Our Stadia Pro lineup keeps on growing! Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Farming Simulator 19 are both coming to Stadia Pro in December. Just log-in; redeem them at no additional charge with Stadia Pro,” Stadia tweeted on Wednesday.

They’re the first additions to the list of free games for Pro members (which all Stadia players are for now) since the service debuted last week. Google plans to add more free games for Pro members each month, according to Engadget.

Starting Sunday, 9 am PT, users can visit the Stadia Store on Android and iOS devices to redeem the Stadia Pro December 2019 games. Though Stadia went live on November 19, users still find themselves waiting for an email from Google with their login information, reports said last week.