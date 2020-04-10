Google Stadia Pro gets a new logo as it makes two months free for all

tech

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 11:31 IST

Google has unveiled a new logo for its cloud gaming service, Stadia Pro. The new Stadia Pro logo is visible with the latest update of the app on Google Play Store.

In the new logo, Google has changed how ‘Pro’ looks with a more razor-like design. It also now blends with the ‘A’ in “STADIA”. The new Stadio Pro logo is visible on its website as well as in the “Your games” carousel in the Stadia Store. This change comes shortly after Google made some offerings on Stadia Pro for users globally.

Google Stadia Pro is free for two months for users who join the gaming service now. This is available in 14 countries where Stadia Pro is available. Along with the two-month free trial, users will get instant access to nine games like GRID, Destiny 2: The Collection, GYLT, Serious Sam Collection and Thumper.

Google also updated its FAQ to explain how the two month free trial works. Stadia Pro subscribers from April 8, 2020 will not be charged for the next months. This is applicable for those who subscribed before April 8 as well. For example, if one’s Stadia Pro subscription ends on April 10 then the next billing cycle will be on June 10.

Google is also waiving off the $130 entry fee it charges for Stadia Pro. Users can now sign-up for Stadia Pro using their Gmail account and downloading the mobile app. Google’s decision comes amid the Covid-19 outbreak which is keeping people across the world indoors.

Google is also offering three months of Stadia Pro to all YouTube Premium users. Some YouTube Premium users in the UK have received emails saying that three months of Stadia Pro can be availed. This extension of Stadia Pro free trial is said to be available for YouTube Premium users in the US as well.