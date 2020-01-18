Google Stadia promises more than 120 games in 2020, including 10 exclusives in the first half

tech

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 14:58 IST

Google has said that it is on track to bring in more than 120 games to Stadia in 2020 and this includes 10 exclusive games for the cloud gaming service in the first half of the year.

If Google manages to stick to its promise, that would be a pretty massive jump from the 26 games and one exclusive offering Stadia currently has and that too within a little more than a year after its launch. Google had “explicitly” confirmed only four games for 2020 previously, and this announcement comes as a great boost to let early adopters know that there is a lot more coming their way.

Google has also announced other updates that are going to be rolling out to Stadia over the next three months including support for more Android phones (currently it is available only on Pixels), 4K gaming on the web, wireless gameplay on the web through the Stadia controller (right now you need to plug in a cable) and further Google Assistant functionality when you play on Stadia through a browser.

However, there is no information about what these 10 exclusive games are going to be yet and if any of them are going to playable only with cloud. Also, as Verge reports, 4K on Stadia doesn’t exactly mean 4K. The stream is 4K but some games run at a much lower 1080p. To get 4K you also need to pay a monthly fee for Stadia Pro.

While it’s nice that we might soon be able to use a Stadia controller wirelessly while playing over the web, there’s still no word on when you’ll be able to use that controller wirelessly with your phone. Third-party controllers like Sony’s DualShock 4 and the Bluetooth-enabled versions of Microsoft’s Xbox One gamepad already work wirelessly, though.

Google has not mentioned anything about the upcoming Stadia free tier or about iOS support.