Google Stadia to come pre-loaded on the next ASUS ROG Phone

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 17:03 IST

Google Stadia had started off as a Pixel-exclusive when it came to smartphones, but now it is being expanded to a few others. After launching on the ROG Phone and the ROG Phone II, Asus has partnered with Google and the next ROG Phone is going to come pre-loaded with Stadia.

Starting with the next ROG phone, which might be the ROG Phone III, the Google Stadia app will come pre-installed and users will get easy access to the streaming service.

Asus and Google’s partnership will run through 2021 and is applicable to all countries where Stadia is currently available - Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and the United States.

Asus is the first smartphone company to partner with a game streaming service. Other companies that make gaming phones like Razer, Black Shark and Nubia are yet to show interest in a partnership of this sort. These companies have been focusing on mobile titles instead.

Game streaming on gaming phones is a good option as it gives users the chance to play AAA titles on their smartphones. Stadia will also be free for these partnered devices since Stadia’s Base tier will be up and running by the time the next ROG phone launches.

