Home / Tech / Google Stadia to get 3 new games on April 1

Google Stadia to get 3 new games on April 1

The three games that Google will add next month to Stadia include -- Serious Sam Collection, Spitlings and Stack on Stacks.

tech Updated: Mar 27, 2020 07:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
All three new Stadia Pro games are available for subscribers to claim April 1.
All three new Stadia Pro games are available for subscribers to claim April 1.(REUTERS)
         

Google is back with another update for its subscription-based game service, Stadia. The company has announced that it will add three more games for free next month.

“All three new Stadia Pro games are available for subscribers to claim April 1, no joke...Thumper will be available to claim free on Stadia Pro,” the company said in a statement.

The three games that Google will add next month to Stadia include -- Serious Sam Collection, which includes all three entries in the first-person shooter series, remastered in HD; Spitlings, which is a multiplayer arcade game that’s temporarily exclusive to Stadia; and Stack on Stacks (On Stacks), which is another temporary Stadia exclusive game that has a 3D tower builder with a story mode for a single player as well as a multiplayer versus mode.

Additionally, Google has said it will add more than 120 games to its subscription-based game service this year. More than 10 games in the first half of this year alone that will only be available on Stadia when they launch. The company is also planing to release support for 4K web gaming, improved assistant functionality for web gaming, additional Android phone support and wireless web gameplay via the Stadia controller.

(With IANS Inputs)

