Google Stadia to officially launch on November 19

Google Stadia is launching on November 19.

tech Updated: Oct 15, 2019 20:04 IST
Google vice president and general manager Phil Harrison speaks during a Google keynote address announcing a new video gaming streaming service named Stadia that attempts to capitalize on the company's cloud technology and global network of data centers, at the Gaming Developers Conference in San Francisco, California, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Google vice president and general manager Phil Harrison speaks during a Google keynote address announcing a new video gaming streaming service named Stadia that attempts to capitalize on the company's cloud technology and global network of data centers, at the Gaming Developers Conference in San Francisco, California, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam(REUTERS)
         

Google at its ‘Made by Google’ event announced that its cloud-based Google Stadia gaming platform will officially launch on November 19.

The gaming platform aims to replicate Netflix-style subscription model which allows gamers to play games on any device on-the-go. The platform, similar to Microsoft’s Project Xcloud, is said to disrupt the gaming industry as it does away with consolers or game software on disc or download.

 

Some of the games to be available on Google Stadia are Destiny 2 and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Ghost Recon Breakpoint from game giant Ubisoft.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 19:43 IST

