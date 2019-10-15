Google Stadia to officially launch on November 19

tech

Google at its ‘Made by Google’ event announced that its cloud-based Google Stadia gaming platform will officially launch on November 19.

The gaming platform aims to replicate Netflix-style subscription model which allows gamers to play games on any device on-the-go. The platform, similar to Microsoft’s Project Xcloud, is said to disrupt the gaming industry as it does away with consolers or game software on disc or download.

Mark your calendars! Stadia will start arriving November 19.



Need a quick guide on what exactly Stadia is? We got you covered. Become an expert in all things Stadia just in time for launch. pic.twitter.com/iwbCQiJ0CH — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) October 15, 2019

Some of the games to be available on Google Stadia are Destiny 2 and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Ghost Recon Breakpoint from game giant Ubisoft.

