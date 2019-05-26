Google Stadia to reveal game titles, subscription rates soon

Google’s Cloud gaming service Stadia’s upcoming unveil would include price reveal and other information such as game titles, the media has reported.

Details including pricing, game announcements and launch info for the new game-streaming service will be shared this summer, according to a tweet from Stadia’s Twitter handle, the CNET reported late on Friday.

Google unveiled its Cloud gaming service at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in March.

Attendees look at the Google Inc. Stadia game controller at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. ( Bloomberg )

The platform is essentially a Cloud-based infrastructure where game developers would be able to design and write games to run directly on the Internet giant’s hardware at data centres.

The tech giant believes that game developers will no longer be limited to computing and will be able to create games with “nearly unlimited resources”.

