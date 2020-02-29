e-paper
Home / Tech / Google Stadia to soon get free trial, YouTube live streaming and more

Google Stadia to soon get free trial, YouTube live streaming and more

A new Google Stadia update reveals Google is preparing to launch Stadia Base with a Stadia Pro free trial, as well as YouTube live streaming and more.

tech Updated: Feb 29, 2020 18:35 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
The free trial Stadia Base is launching soon.
The free trial Stadia Base is launching soon.(REUTERS)
         

Google is working towards adding features including the highly-anticipated free trial, YouTube streaming, family game sharing to Stadia soon.

Google Stadia received an update today, bringing it to version 2.7, and introducing a few minor tweaks to the UI. Below the surface though, we find that Google is preparing to launch Stadia Base with a Stadia Pro free trial, as well as YouTube live streaming and more, 9to5Google recently reported.

As it stands today, the Google Stadia app won’t allow you to register an account if you don’t have a code from a Stadia Founder’s or Premiere Edition or a Buddy Pass.

But those days are numbered, as the free trial Stadia Base is launching sometime this year.

According to reports, Google may give people who sign up for new accounts one month of Stadia Pro for free. Also, the APK indicates Google may limit new account signups to maintain a certain level of quality and performance for existing subscribers.

