Google Stadia will work on non-Pixel phones starting February 20, here’s the list

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 15:06 IST

When Google launched its game streaming service, Google Stadia, last year, it was available only on the company’s compatible Pixel smartphones, which includes the Pixel 2, the Pixel 3, the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 4. Now, nearly four weeks after its launch, the gaming service is making its way to non-Pixel devices.

Google in a blog post announced that over two dozen non-Pixel smartphone users will be able to access Google Stadia on their smartphones starting February 20. What’s interesting is that most of these phones are Smartphones.

“Beginning February 20, you can play games on Stadia using a broad new selection of mobile devices. In addition to the Pixel family, Stadia will now support phones from Samsung, ASUS, and Razer. You’ll also soon be able to play on the brand new Samsung S20 line... can also play on tablets, laptops, and desktops, as well as TVs 2 through Google Chromecast Ultra,” Google wrote in its blog.

If you are curious as to whether or not your smartphone made to the list, here the list: Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Razer Phone, Razer Phone 2, ASUS ROG Phone, ASUS ROG Phone II, Samsung Galaxy Note8, Samsung Galaxy Note9, Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Samsung Galaxy Note10+.

Separately, Google added five new games to Stadia last week. The list includes Lost Words: Beyond the page, Serious Sam Collection, Stacks On Stacks (on Stacks) and Spitlings.