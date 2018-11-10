Google starts rolling out manual backup option for Google Drive

Google has started rolling out the option let users manually backup data to Google Drive.

Google backs up device data on Drive only when the smartphone is connected to Wi-Fi and is charging. With the new feature, users will be able to back up their data whenever needed.

“According to Twitter user Alex Kruger who spotted the feature. it seems a new ‘Back up now’ button is beginning to appear in the Backup settings of devices of all kinds -- the feature is available on ‘Pixel 2’ and also on some older devices like a ‘Droid Turbo’ from 2014 running on Android Marshmallow,” 9T05Google reported.

“The capability was always there, hiding in the depths of Android, with the possibility to manually trigger Google Drive backups from a command prompt,” the report added.

Google had earlier promised manual backup to Google Drive with the next Android version. This was confirmed on the heels of Android Pie’s release which meant that the feature would arrive with Android Q.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 15:21 IST