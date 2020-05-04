e-paper
Home / Tech / Google starts showing YouTube Music links in search results for albums, artists

Google starts showing YouTube Music links in search results for albums, artists

Google search result now lists songs of the album that has been searched, tapping on which directly opens the YouTube Music app or the web version.

tech Updated: May 04, 2020 12:41 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Robin Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In the case of artists, the search result shows the band’s cover art followed by the ‘Listen’ button. Tapping on the cover art will open the band’s profile in-app.
In the case of artists, the search result shows the band's cover art followed by the 'Listen' button. Tapping on the cover art will open the band's profile in-app. (YouTube Music)
         

Everyday there are millions of users who search for their favourite songs, lyrics and other related information on Google. While the search giant has always shown them as a simple search result with apps to play and knowledge panels on top in a smartphone, it is now making a slight change when people search for albums and artists in particular.

As spotted by some Redditors, Google search result now lists songs of the album that has been searched, tapping on which directly opens the YouTube Music app or the web version. However, it does not begin the playback automatically. In the case of artists, the search result shows the band’s cover art followed by the ‘Listen’ button. Tapping on the cover art will open the band’s profile in-app.

YouTube Music link in search results.
YouTube Music link in search results. ( Bing_Me/Reddit )

While this good news for many as the search giant is reducing the number of taps, an oddity here is that this feature is not available for individual song searches. Searching for a single track does not link YouTube Music but shows regular set of results. We assume that Google will soon fix this as well.

Last month YouTube Music was spotted testing a new Library design for users, the purpose of which was the same – making music discovery easier. The new visual changes on YouTube Music make it easier to find songs, artists and albums with proper categorisations. In the new UI, if a user adds a new song or album to their library the artist will also be added to the artist list. Also, adding albums will automatically move the songs to the songs list.

