Google still wants to work with Huawei, applies to White House for permission

tech

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 15:46 IST

Ever since the US President Donald Trump imposed US trade ban, Huawei has been going through some rough weathers, finding it difficult to sell smartphones without Google Play Store and other services outside China. The company however, recently claimed that it won’t be using Google apps and services even if they are available to them. On the other hand, Google ‘warned’ Huawei users not to sideload Google apps like Gmail and YouTube. However, it looks like Google still wants to bring its apps to Huawei, as per a report by a German website Finanzen.net.

The information was apparently given to DPA or Deutsche Presse-Agentur by Android and Google Play vice-president Sameer Samat. It has been mentioned that Samat has applied to the US government for resuming Google’s business with Huawei.

Although it is not for sure when exactly will the decision will be taken, it is certain that the decision is not in Google’s hands. The White House will be the one that will allow (or not allow) Google to work with Chinese companies including Huawei. It recently allowed Microsoft to work with Chinese companies so all hopes are not lost yet. For those unaware, Microsoft approval meant Huawei can continue selling Windows and other Microsoft services in its laptops.

Also read: Huawei says its AppGallery is third largest in the world

If the US government approves Google working with Huawei, it will mean that Huawei can once again will be able to see its smartphones with Google Mobile Services.

However, until that happens, Google has warned Huawei users not to sideload Google apps on their smartphones. Currently, Huawei is banned to use Google apps like Gmail, Maps, YouTube, the Play Store and others. The US law currently allows Google to only work with Huawei on device models available to the public on or before May 16, 2019.

It is worth adding that one of the major reasons why Google might want to keep sticking with Huawei is because of the market share the handset maker sits on. As per a recent report by Counterpoint, Huawei was the second largest smartphone market share holder globally with 14% after Samsung in Q4 2019. In the same quarter it sold around 56.4 million units globally. As per the report, Huawei even grew 28.5% YoY globally and captured a record 40% market share in the Chinese smartphone market.