Google Tez adds chat option to take on WhatsApp, Paytm Inbox

Google’s digital payment app ‘Tez’ has been updated with a new messaging feature. The new update allows users to chat with their friends within the application, similar to WhatsApp and other instant messaging applications.

The latest update to Google Tez comes shortly after WhatsApp started testing payment system on its app. Like Google Tez, WhatsApp also allows users to send and receive payments via the government-backed Unified Payment Interface (UPI) platform.

Commenting on the launch of this feature, a Google spokesperson said, “We’ve added a feature to Tez that allows you to send simple messages back and forth to your contacts about the payments you make.”

First reported by NDTV, the chat feature will be placed under the ‘Payments’ section. Under this, if you select a contact you have two options of either paying or requesting for money. Chat icon is said to be placed next to these two actions. Google explains that with chat users will be able to keep track of their payments by sending “simple messages”. Alternatively, you can check all details of your payments under “All Transactions” and “Cash Mode Transactions” in Google Tez.

Google Tez’s latest feature is similar to Paytm’s Inbox. Launched last November, Paytm Inbox allows users to chat and send or receive payments within the app. More features on Paytm Inbox include sharing photos and videos and location as well. It isn’t clear if Google would be implementing additional features on chat for Tez.

Google Tez, which is soon going to be part of Google’s unified Google Pay platform, was introduced in India in September last year. The payment platform allows different payment modes through UPI ID, QR code, and phone number. It recently enabled the ability to pay utility bills like electricity, gas, water, and internet.

Since its launch, Google Tez is said to have processed over 250 million transactions till date with over 13.5 million monthly active users across the country.