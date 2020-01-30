Google to bring call recording functionality to Android Phone app, new details surface

tech

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 15:53 IST

More evidence about an upcoming call recording feature from Google has surfaced online. The call recording feature, expected to be integrated within the native Android Phone app, will also allow users to transcribe the recorded conversations, similar to Google’s updated Recorder app.

A new APK teardown by 9to5Google confirms the Google Phone 44 update allows the app to record conversations. The new update also aims to address concerns around consent and privacy for recording a conversation. The website says the app will show a disclaimer and a prompt when a call recording begins.

The prompt says, “When using the call recording feature, you are responsible for complying with applicable laws related to the recording of calls. Please be aware that many jurisdictions require the consent of both parties for such recording.”

It is worth noting that Google’s voice prompt is available to both caller and recipient.

A separate XDA Developers report says the Phone app will show a ‘record’ button for all the voice calls. A voice prompt to alert both sides of a conversation appears when you tap on the record button.

It is worth noting that Google used to offer call recording feature in the Phone app. Since Marshmallow update, Google removed the support. Meanwhile, a number of call recording applications have flooded the Google Play Store. The catch with these recording apps is that very few of them function properly across smartphones. Also, most of them are flooded with in-app advertisements. That said, several OEMs like Samsung do offer native call-recording functionality with their Android-based custom OSes.