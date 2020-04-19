e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Google to bring cross-profile feature on Calendar

Google to bring cross-profile feature on Calendar

You may soon be able to see events from your personal Calendar app on the work version, vice versa.

tech Updated: Apr 19, 2020 13:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Google Calendar to get a useful feature
Google Calendar to get a useful feature(REUTERS)
         

Google is working on a useful feature for its Calendar users. The upcoming update will bring cross-profile support in Calendar. This essentially means users will be able to say their personal events on work Calendar, and vice versa.

According to XDA Developers, the new feature was spotted in the latest version of Google Calendar, version 2020.14-1. One of the strings, likely a prompt message, says users can “see all [their] events here, including [their] personal calendars.”

Another string focuses on enabling the feature through the in-app Settings. Enabling the feature will “[let] you see your work events alongside your personal events.” Once activated, “you can then quickly jump to your personal Calendar app to change events.” For privacy, Google assures “your calendars are still stored separately.”

XDA Developers unsuccessfully tried to replicate the feature. It pointed out that the feature might still be in a developmental phase and may roll out soon to more users.

Google offers two versions of Calendar. One is available for end users while the second one is available to GSuite users. The two versions, however, don’t show events from each other even if on same device from same user.

tags
top news
Delhi witnessing surge in Covid-19 cases, no relaxation in lockdown measures: Kejriwal
Delhi witnessing surge in Covid-19 cases, no relaxation in lockdown measures: Kejriwal
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
MHA bars supply of non-essential items by e-com companies during lockdown
MHA bars supply of non-essential items by e-com companies during lockdown
Covid-19 lockdown relaxation: Full list of activities allowed from Monday
Covid-19 lockdown relaxation: Full list of activities allowed from Monday
Covid-19 LIVE: Russia reports 6,060 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours
Covid-19 LIVE: Russia reports 6,060 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
‘False and baseless’: Centre rubbishes reports of 20% cut in central govt pensions
‘False and baseless’: Centre rubbishes reports of 20% cut in central govt pensions
‘He may win 6-7 titles’: Gautam Gambhir names his pick for best IPL captain
‘He may win 6-7 titles’: Gautam Gambhir names his pick for best IPL captain
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech