Google to compete with Slack, Microsoft Teams with a new chat app

Google is working on a direct rival to apps like Slack and Teams, one that would allow users to access their emails, chats, calendar entries and other tools within one app.

tech Updated: Jan 29, 2020 13:45 IST
HT Correspondent
Google already has a number of apps in its ecosystem that allow users to chat with one another. Now the company is working on a new app that will allow business to interact more seamlessly.

According to a report by The Information, Google is working on a unified communication app for businesses. This standalone app would borrow several features from the company’s existing app lineup, such as GMail and Google Drive, and allow Google’s enterprise users to communicate more efficiently. The mobile app would also include features from Hangout Meet, which is the company’s video-conferencing app, and Hangout Chat, which is a text messaging app.

As per the report, the integrated mobile app, which is being tested internally at the moment, was first discussed by the Google Cloud CEO, Thomas Kurian, at a conference held earlier this month for the company’s salespeople and business partners. It would be a part of G-Suite, a set of cloud computing and productivity tools offered by the company to businesses.

It is worth noting that Google offers a bunch of chat apps to its users. Apart from Hangout Chat and Hangout Meet, the company also has a video chat app called the Google Duo and another chat app called Chat. However, it doesn’t have an app that integrates provides a one-stop solution to all of employees needs, which means that G-Suite users still have to switch to other apps such as Slack and Microsoft Teams to coordinate with one another. Now, the company is working on a direct rival to these apps, one that would possibly allow users to access their emails, chats, calendar entries and other tools within one app.

