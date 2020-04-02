e-paper
Home / Tech / Google to give free Wi-Fi, 4,000 Chromebooks to students and households in California

Google to give free Wi-Fi, 4,000 Chromebooks to students and households in California

Google will be giving 4,000 Chromebook laptops to students in California who are in need. The search giant has also partnered with the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom for this.

tech Updated: Apr 02, 2020 14:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Google will be giving 4,000 Chromebook laptops to students in California who are in need. The search giant has also partnered with the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom for this.
Google will be giving 4,000 Chromebook laptops to students in California who are in need. The search giant has also partnered with the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom for this.(REUTERS)
         

Google and Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai has announced that the company will help bridge the digital divide in the US and will boost distance learning for kids. For this, Google will be giving 4,000 Chromebook laptops to students in California who are in need. The search giant has also partnered with the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom for this.

In addition to providing 4,000 Chromebooks, Pichai tweeted that the firm will also provide free Wi-Fi to almost 100,000 rural households during the COVID-19 crisis. The details however, have not been mentioned.  

Google has taken several steps off lately to make users aware about coronavirus. The most recent is Google’s India-specific website that rolled out a few days ago. The website delivers comprehensive information about the pandemic, and how to stay productive during this time. It also contains information such as key helpline numbers, content about symptoms, protective measures, known treatments, and the latest global and Indian statistics.

Besides this the company has introduced SOS alert feature in India with a detailed dashboard whenever people search for coronavirus-related news on Google Search. This coronavirus dashboard is customised for different countries based on where people are searching from.

It has also made some changes in YouTube, which now shows Covid-19 related videos on top on the homepage. Google says it will be donating ad inventory to governments and NGOs in the regions that are impacted.

All this comes in addition to the company’s constant efforts to remove all the misinformation from its platform regarding the disease. This includes removing fake apps from Google Play Store as well.

