Google to Huawei users: Sideloading its apps, services carries a high security risk

tech

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 11:51 IST

Google has warned of serious security and privacy implications of downloading its Android apps other than the Google Play store. Directed at the new Huawei customers, Google said its applications and services aren’t available for downloading on the official app store or sideload on new Huawei devices. It is worth noting that Huawei was barred from using Google services following a ban by the US in May, 2019.

“Because of the government restrictions described above, new Huawei device models made available to the public after May 16, 2019 have not been able to go through this security process nor will they have Play Protect preloaded. As a result, they are considered “uncertified,” and will not be able to utilize Google’s apps and services,” wrote Tristan Ostrowski, Android & Play Legal Director in a post.

Following the US ban, Huawei has been looking at alternatives to offer Google or Google-like services on its smartphones. The company has developed a “Huawei Mobile Services” (HMS) to offer an ecosystem of all major applications that Google offered so far. Already, Huawei has developed its own operating system Harmony OS. Interestingly enough, Huawei is going to unveil the HMS officially on Friday 24. According to reports, the app ecosystem will debut with Huawei P40 series in March this year.

“In addition, sideloaded Google apps will not work reliably because we do not allow these services to run on uncertified devices where security may be compromised. Sideloading Google’s apps also carries a high risk of installing an app that has been altered or tampered with in ways that can compromise user security,” Ostrowski added.