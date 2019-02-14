Google to launch a new cheaper smartphone for emerging markets: Report

After launching three generations of premium Pixel phones, Google is said to be working on affordable smartphones aimed at emerging markets, according to a new report.

Google’s new non-premium smartphone will be priced lower than Apple’s cheaper flagship, iPhone XR, which starts at Rs 70,000 approximately. According to a Nikkei report, the smartphone will help the company its hardware portfolio.

Google is not a new player in the hardware market. Before ‘made by Google’ Pixel phones, the company worked with hardware partners such as HTC and LG to offer Nexus devices. Google also experimented with Android One platform for entry-level phones in India. The Android One platform, however, has been rebranded and is no longer restricted to budget phones.

Later, Google scooped up HTC’s smartphone business and its 2,000 engineers. The company is also said to be poaching Apple talent and increasing production partnerships in emerging markets including Asia. The Nikkei report claims Google has hired over hundred Apple hardware engineers and supply chain specialists.

Google hasn’t able to make a big impact in the global smartphone market despite its premium Pixel phones receiving mostly positive reviews. According to an IDC report, Google shipped 4.68 million units of Pixel smartphones. This is about 0.33% of the total market, though it’s higher than Google’s 2017 shipments of 3.45 million units.

Apart from an affordable phone, Google is expected to launch its regular Pixel series later this year. The latest Google hardware also includes new wearables and Home smart speakers. The company is also expected to introduce new web cameras.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 10:27 IST