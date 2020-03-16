e-paper
Google to launch a website dedicated to Coronavirus education today

The site is a separate project from the testing and triage website being built by Google sister company Verily, which will also go live Monday but will only provide services for California’s Bay Area.

tech Updated: Mar 16, 2020 08:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sundar Pichai said that Google will continue to enhance and update the site after it is launched on Monday.
Sundar Pichai said that Google will continue to enhance and update the site after it is launched on Monday.(REUTERS)
         

Google will launch a website on Monday focused on providing up-to-date information about coronavirus education and prevention.

The site is a separate project from the testing and triage website being built by Google sister company Verily, which will also go live Monday but will only provide services for California’s Bay Area. Google announced the timing of the site in a blog post Sunday.

“We’re partnering with the US government in developing a website dedicated to COVID-19 education, prevention, and local resources nationwide. This includes best practices on prevention, links to authoritative information from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and helpful tips and tools from Google for individuals, teachers and businesses,” Sundar Pichai wrote in a blog post.

Pichai said that Google will continue to enhance and update the site after it is launched on Monday.

The Alphabet Inc CEO in his blog post also detailed other measures that the company was taking in order to educate people about the ongoing pandemic.

“We also continue to help people find timely and useful information through our products, including Search, Maps and YouTube. Right now on the Google homepage we’re promoting the “Do the Five” campaign to raise awareness of simple measures people can take to slow the spread of the disease, according to the WHO,” Pichai wrote.

“On YouTube, we’re using the homepage to direct users to videos from the CDC or other locally relevant public health agencies,” he added.

(With Bloomberg Inputs)

