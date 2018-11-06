Google to release software update for memory issue in Pixel 3

Google will be releasing a software update to fix the memory management flaw faced by Pixel 3 users. The new software update will hit the Pixel 3 series in a few weeks.

Many Pixel 3 started noticing that background apps like music apps would close if they would take pictures, 9To5Google reported.

“We’re rolling out a software update in the coming weeks to keep background apps from being prematurely closed in certain situations,” a Google spokesperson was quoted as saying by 9To5Google on Monday.

The issue is not allowing users to multi-task smoothly especially on combining or managing memory-intensive apps causing devices to force quit certain running programmes.

“While 4GB of RAM is pretty industry standard for a flagship in 2018, it is certainly more than enough to handle using a camera and streaming music at the same time, which suggests it is in fact a software bug of sorts Google should have no trouble ironing out,” the report added.

Google unveiled the “Pixel 3” and a bigger “Pixel 3 XL” smartphone in October to take on the likes of flagship devices by Apple and Samsung.

Pixel 3 costs Rs 71,000 for the 64GB variant and Rs 80,000 for the 128GB storage variant in India, where as Pixel 3 XL is available at Rs 83,000 for the 64GB variant and goes up to Rs 92,000 for the 128GB model.

