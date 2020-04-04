e-paper
Home / Tech / Google to soon highlight govt announcements in Search results

Google to soon highlight govt announcements in Search results

Besides the ‘special announcements’ websites can also use the tool to provide other information such as event cancelling or changes to business hours.

tech Updated: Apr 04, 2020 08:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Besides the 'special announcements' websites can also use the tool to provide other information such as event cancelling or changes to business hours.
Besides the ‘special announcements’ websites can also use the tool to provide other information such as event cancelling or changes to business hours. (REUTERS)
         

With billions logging in to Google everyday searching about Covid-19 pandemic, the tech firm has made several changes in the past to its service so they get all the information quickly and easily. It is now making another change on its website that will put more information made by governments, right on top of the search. The company will now directly highlight the important announcements made by governments and health agencies.

“At first, we’re using this information to highlight announcements in Google Search from health and government agency sites, to cover important updates like school closures or stay-at-home directives,” states Google. “We are actively developing this feature, and we hope to expand it to include more sites. While we might not immediately show announcements from other types of sites, seeing the markup will help us better understand how to expand this feature.”

Besides the ‘special announcements’ websites can also use the tool to provide other information such as event cancelling or changes to business hours.

Also read: Google sees a 60% surge in Hangouts Meet usage

For now, the highlights tools will be primarily used for Covid-19 related news. “A COVID-19 announcement rich result can contain a short summary that can be expanded to view more. Please note that the format may change over time, and you may not see results in Google Search right away,” adds the firm.

Although there is nothing confirmed, we may also see this being implemented in Indian health ministry websites and other government websites to show slightly more information in the search result. The company has explained how developers can add it to their websites.

That said, Google has started allowing some coronavirus-related advertisements to show on its platform. The aim is to bring more relevant information to the public.

India’s Covid-19 cases go up to 3k, largely driven by Tablighi Jamaat attendees
Amid Covid-19 crisis, Indian firms hope for quick payments of dues by govt
Covid-19: What you need to know today
‘PM will speak his mind, I will speak mine’, says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Domicile rule to apply to all J&K govt posts: Centre amends order after uproar
‘In my blood, there may be answers’, says a Covid-19 survivor in New York
600 foreign Jamaat workers found hiding across Delhi, and counting
Photo feature: The hottest new cars of 2020 just got cold as ice
