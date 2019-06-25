Today in New Delhi, India
Google to spend further 1 billion euros to build Dutch data centers

Google had previously said it is spending 1.5 billion euros to build and then expand a data center currently under construction in Eemshaven, Netherlands.

Amsterdam
The Google logo is displayed outside the company offices in New York, U.S., June 4, 2019.(REUTERS)

Alphabet Inc.’s Google said on Monday it will invest an additional 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) to build data centers in the Netherlands, including a new facility in Middenmeer.

The company had previously said it is spending 1.5 billion euros to build and then expand a data center currently under construction in Eemshaven, Netherlands.

On a call with reporters, Joe Kava, Google’s chief of data centers, said the two sites will employ around 500 people once they are built.

