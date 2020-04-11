e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Google to start showing more virtual health care options on Search, Maps

Google to start showing more virtual health care options on Search, Maps

Google is updating Search and Maps with changes making virtual health care options more prominent on these products.

tech Updated: Apr 11, 2020 11:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Google’s changes to Search and Maps for virtual health care will roll out to the US first.
Google’s changes to Search and Maps for virtual health care will roll out to the US first.(Google)
         

Google has been optimising its products to make Covid-19 news and information more prominent for users. Google is now working on making virtual health care options more visible in search results. The new changes will be available to all in the coming week.

Online health checkups have increased due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Hospitals are also prioritising emergencies and health issues that need immediate attention. Google is making it easier for users to find these virtual healthcare options with changes coming to Search and Maps.

Google will start showing a wide range of available virtual healthcare platforms directly on Search. So when people search for services like “immediate care”, virtual care options will be shown on top along with pricing details. It will also feature an easily accessible link to the healthcare’s platform from where users can get more details. This change will be available first in the US.

To further utilise this feature, Google is adding a “virtual care offering” option in its My Business app. Healthcare providers from all fields can now add a virtual care offering option on their Google My Business profile. This will be visible as a “get online care” link to users, and it will appear on Search and Maps. Users will be redirected to the healthcare’s website for more details by tapping on that link.

Google is also adding a link which will lead directly to health providers’ Covid-19 information page on Search and Maps. This is to help make it easier for users to know how Covid-19 is affecting normal hospital working hours. There’s also a list of practices that healthcare providers can follow on updating their websites to provide Covid-19 information.

top news
‘I am always available’, PM Modi tells chief ministers during Covid-19 meet
‘I am always available’, PM Modi tells chief ministers during Covid-19 meet
LIVE: PM holds meeting with CMs amid concerns on lockdown extension
LIVE: PM holds meeting with CMs amid concerns on lockdown extension
‘Ask PM Modi to remonetise the poor’: Chidambaram urges chief ministers
‘Ask PM Modi to remonetise the poor’: Chidambaram urges chief ministers
Apple iPhone SE 2 launch on April 15: What to expect
Apple iPhone SE 2 launch on April 15: What to expect
MS Dhoni spends ‘lawn time’ at home amid lockdown
MS Dhoni spends ‘lawn time’ at home amid lockdown
Actor Hilary Heath dies of complications from coronavirus
Actor Hilary Heath dies of complications from coronavirus
Fight Covid-19: Porsche employees get bumper bonus, encouraged to donate it all
Fight Covid-19: Porsche employees get bumper bonus, encouraged to donate it all
Covid-19 | ADB’s $2.2 bn aid for India; Punjab extends lockdown: Top 10 updates
Covid-19 | ADB’s $2.2 bn aid for India; Punjab extends lockdown: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech