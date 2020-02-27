Google Translate adds support for 5 new languages including Oriya and Uyghur

tech

Google has announced the addition of five new languages to Google Translate. Things from Oriya, Tatar, Turkmen, Uyghur and Kinyarwanda can now be translated on the service.

“Languages without a lot of web content have traditionally been challenging to translate, but through advancements in our machine learning technology, coupled with active involvement of the Google Translate Community, we have added support for five languages: Kinyarwanda, Odia (Oriya), Tatar, Turkmen and Uyghur,” Isaac Caswell Software Engineer, Google Translate said in a statement on Wednesday.

All these new languages are supported both on text and website translations, Google said. Kinyarwanda, Tatar and Uyghur are specifically supported by the virtual keyboard input.

“These languages, spoken by more than 75 million people worldwide, are the first languages we have added to Google Translate in four years, and expand the capabilities of Google Translate to 108 languages,” Caswell added.

In case you did not know, Kinyarwanda is the official language of Rwanda and Tatar is spoken primarily in Russia, Ukraine and Uzbekistan. Turkmen is the official language of Turkmenistan and Uyghur is spoken across the world by about 10.4 million people.

