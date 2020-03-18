e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Google Translate’s live transcribe feature is out on Android for 8 languages: How to use it

Google Translate’s live transcribe feature is out on Android for 8 languages: How to use it

This feature supports eight languages including English, Hindi, French, German, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Thai.

tech Updated: Mar 18, 2020 13:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Google back in January announced a new feature for its Translate app that would allow users to translate speech in one language to text in another in real time. At the time, the company had said that it would roll out the feature sometime in the future. Now, nearly two months later, the company has started rolling out the feature to its Android app.
Google back in January announced a new feature for its Translate app that would allow users to translate speech in one language to text in another in real time. At the time, the company had said that it would roll out the feature sometime in the future. Now, nearly two months later, the company has started rolling out the feature to its Android app.(Google)
         

Google back in January announced a new feature for its Translate app that would allow users to translate speech in one language to text in another in real time. At the time, the company had said that it would roll out the feature sometime in the future. Now, nearly two months later, the company has started rolling out the feature to its Android app.

“...Starting today, you can use the Google Translate Android app to transcribe foreign language speech as it’s happening,” Google wrote in a blog post.

This means that users will be able to listen to a speech or a lecture and translate it to other languages supported by the Google Translate app in real time. Users will see a translation of the speech in their preferred language as it is being said.

Also read: Google’s full-fledged informational site on coronavirus to launch later this week

This feature, at the moment, supports eight languages including English, Hindi, French, German, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Thai, which means users will be able to listen to speech in any of these languages and translate it into the language of their choice.

To use this feature all users need to do is follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the latest version of the Google Translate app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on the “Transcribe” icon on the home screen.

Step 3: Select the source and target languages from the language dropdown at the top. And you are good to go!

tags
top news
UP doctor who attended to coronavirus patients tests positive
UP doctor who attended to coronavirus patients tests positive
Release Omar Abdullah soon, or will hear his sister’s plea: SC to Centre
Release Omar Abdullah soon, or will hear his sister’s plea: SC to Centre
Sensex down 1000 points, Nifty trades below 8,700 amid coronavirus fears
Sensex down 1000 points, Nifty trades below 8,700 amid coronavirus fears
34-year-old soldier tests Coronavirus positive, first case in Army
34-year-old soldier tests Coronavirus positive, first case in Army
‘In the past it was not like this’: Waqar on why India has dominated Tests
‘In the past it was not like this’: Waqar on why India has dominated Tests
As Noida societies prepare for lockdown, some myth busters on Covid-19
As Noida societies prepare for lockdown, some myth busters on Covid-19
2021 Hyundai Elantra sedan launched, to take on Toyota Corolla Altis
2021 Hyundai Elantra sedan launched, to take on Toyota Corolla Altis
‘No screening in London’: Sonam lauds India’s response to Covid-19
‘No screening in London’: Sonam lauds India’s response to Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech