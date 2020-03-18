Google Translate’s live transcribe feature is out on Android for 8 languages: How to use it

tech

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 13:19 IST

Google back in January announced a new feature for its Translate app that would allow users to translate speech in one language to text in another in real time. At the time, the company had said that it would roll out the feature sometime in the future. Now, nearly two months later, the company has started rolling out the feature to its Android app.

“...Starting today, you can use the Google Translate Android app to transcribe foreign language speech as it’s happening,” Google wrote in a blog post.

This means that users will be able to listen to a speech or a lecture and translate it to other languages supported by the Google Translate app in real time. Users will see a translation of the speech in their preferred language as it is being said.

This feature, at the moment, supports eight languages including English, Hindi, French, German, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Thai, which means users will be able to listen to speech in any of these languages and translate it into the language of their choice.

To use this feature all users need to do is follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the latest version of the Google Translate app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on the “Transcribe” icon on the home screen.

Step 3: Select the source and target languages from the language dropdown at the top. And you are good to go!