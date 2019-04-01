Google Tulip to OnePlus Warp Car: Top April Fool’s Day pranks from tech companies

A smart assistant that can real-time translate what plants are speaking! File cleaner that can actually clean your phone’s display! A smart shirt that changes colours with a click on app! Sounds too good to be true?

Tech companies around the world joined April Fool’s Day fun with some really interesting pranks. As expected, Google led the game. This year, Google introduced “Google Tulip”, an AI that could understand what tulips are saying. Google went on to claim the AI could even translate into dozens of human languages.

“Google is uniquely positioned to solve the challenge of speaking with plants. Building on an advancement called Neural Machine Translation, we worked with Wageningen University & Research to map tulip signals to human language. After two years of training, we were finally able to add Tulipish as a language to Google Home’s recently introduced Interpreter Mode,” wrote the company in a blog post.

If you thought Google Tulip was bizarre, here’s what Google Japan announced. It showcased a smart spoon that could bend and even supported microUSB and Bluetooth. Committing to the prank, Google Japan also launched a Github project.

Back in India, OnePlus launched “OnePlus Warp Car.” An electric supercar, the device has been “designed around the idea people can build on the design at home, adding new features and replacing worn out parts.”

colourX, a Silicon Valley start-up focusing on smart wearables has launched a “Smart Shirt” on Snapdeal, which allows users to change the colour of the shirt through a mobile app.

The OnePlus #WarpCar is coming. Are you ready to say goodbye to gasoline? #NeverSettle — OnePlus (@oneplus) April 1, 2019

Jabra launched Jabra Earbud(dy)TM, touted as “the world’s first shared headphone.”

“Engineered for shared music moments, the headphones come with an ultra-light headband that extends seamlessly to accommodate the perfect fit for every pair of buddies, so you’ll never have to enjoy another music moment alone,” said the company in a release.

Nvidia also joined the fun with “Geforce RTX R.O.N.”, a so-called revolutionary AI-powered holographic assistant. Nvidia also posted a detailed walkthrough of the holographic assistant.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 19:59 IST