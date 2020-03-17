Google updates its photo-editing app Snapseed in two years, only to bring bug fixes 

tech

If you have been using Google apps like Gmail, Search, Maps, YouTube and others, you probably are getting app updates in every few days. But if you are a Snapseed user, you might be in for a surprise because Google has just rolled out an update to its photo editing app after two long years.

The last time this app got an update was back in 2018. The app that has over a 100 million downloads, the app update brings nothing major but bug fixes. Although the changelog mentions an addition of ‘Dark Theme’, as mentioned by Android Police, this is not new.

The update brings the Snapseed app version to 9.1 but the important part here is that Google still seems committed to the app and it won’t be pulled by the firm. Given the track record that Google has had in the past couple of years, an update to Snapseed just gives users a ray of hope that the app will stay compatible with handset for next few months at least.

As mentioned by Android Police, Google last year said it is working on an update that will add improved RAW support and maintaining compatibility with the latest smartphones. If you haven’t used Google’s Snapseed before, the photo editing app gives you tools and filters to edit images. It is not as detailed as the Adobe Lightroom app but a rather simple one that has all the basics in place. You get different styles, filter brush, RAW file support, HDR, Structure and other customizable options.