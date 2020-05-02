e-paper
Home / Tech / Google wants you to decorate your garden with its Garden Gnomes doodle game

Google wants you to decorate your garden with its Garden Gnomes doodle game

Google has another doodle game from its vast collection of popular doodles. And this time around, the doodle game focuses on decorating your virtual garden with garden genomes.

tech Updated: May 02, 2020 09:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Today’s Google Doodle game is about garden genomes.
Today’s Google Doodle game is about garden genomes.(Google)
         

The Covid-19 outbreak has made social distancing the new norm of living. While that is true, it doesn’t stop you from heading out to your garden and giving it a brand new look. That’s what Google new doodle game is all about.

Google has another doodle game from its vast collection of popular doodles. And this time around, the doodle game focuses on decorating your virtual garden with garden genomes.

To give you some clue as to what garden genomes are: they are wooden figures with shaggy beards and pointy hats that are placed in gardens. They first originated in 13th-century Anatolia and were made by local craftsmen. “Legend has it they protect these gardens and bring good luck,” Google explained in a blog post.

Coming to today’s game, users have to use catapult to ‘launch your clay gnomes into the farthest reaches of your garden. The farther your gnome travels, the more flowers you plant—and the more points you earn.’

Today’s doodle game is a part of Google’s doodle series wherein it shows its popular doodle games from yester years to keep people entertained during the Covid-19 lockdown. Prior to this, Google has also displayed Coding for Carrots, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and Play the theremin with Clara Rockmore doodle games.

“As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!,” Google added in another post.

