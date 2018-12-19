Google will soon fix the unresponsive back button on Chrome

Google is working on a fix for websites which prevent users from going back to the previous page. Google is currently working on this update and is yet to hit Chrome users.

Google Chrome has this persistent issue with ads which pop up in between one’s browsing period. Users are prevented from returning to the previous page and instead bombed with multiple ads. This happens with users clicking on a link but arriving on a different website altogether.

Google Chrome team has been working on this “history manipulation” issue for the past two years now, 9to5google reported. New codes discovered in Chromium’s Gerrit source code management reveal how Google plans to fix this issue. Google will identify these websites, silently flag them and then send them over to Google for further analysis.

The report further adds that this feature will first roll out this feature hidden under a flag. This flag once enabled by the user on Google Chrome will start skipping the fake pages. As aforementioned, this feature is still under development with no news of its release. It should hit Chrome’s developer channels first before the official rollout for all users.

Google has been introducing stringent rules against ads with its new updates. With Chrome 71, Google purges websites that feature ‘abusive ads’ containing fake messages, unexpected click areas, and auto direct to unknown pages. Chrome 71 has a filter which will automatically remove all abusive ads from websites. Google gives users an option to turn this filter on/off.

