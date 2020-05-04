Googler shows the future of ‘Copy and Paste’ functionality using augmented reality 

tech

‘Copy and Paste’ is a phrase that most of us are familiar with as we all have done it at some point in our lives. You can go for the Ctrl+C and Ctrl+V keys while others right click and get the job done. However, one of the Google executives has showed what we can call as the future of ‘Copy and Paste’ technique. This doesn’t require a keyboard or a mouse, but a smartphone with augmented reality (AR) support.

Cyril Diagne, an artist at Google Arts and Culture wing, tweeted a short video on May 3 showing copy-paste ability using AR for the Photoshop application. What’s interesting is that the video doesn’t show copy-pasting a phrase or an image but real-world objects onto the Photoshop app on Mac (MacBook Pro).

It has been mentioned that Diagne’s AR based solution for copy-pasting uses a tool called ‘BASNet’ that detects objects and removes the background. It does this by recognizing the edges of the object and clearing off the surroundings. This seems to work on Android phones for now but it is still a proof-of-concept and is far from reaching the end users.

But nonetheless, Apple CEO Tim Cook will definitely be interested considering the company’s recent push towards AR functionalities in its devices. Apple is already rumoured to be working on an AR and VR headset that is expected to show up in 2022. Reports suggest that there might be two headsets, first with a combination of AR-VR and second with full-fledged AR support. Apple is said to be in talks with third-party developers to build an ecosystem around the new products.