GoPro Hero 5 to Procus Rush 2.0: Top deals, offers on action cameras

Action cameras are increasingly becoming popular in India. From GoPro to Captcha, there are a number of brands offering smart action cameras with advanced specifications and features such as 4K or Ultra HD resolution support. If you have been planning to buy a new action camera, Snapdeal and Amazon India are offering some big discounts on popular action cameras.

Here are top deals available on Amazon and Snapdeal on action cameras.

GoPro Hero 5 Black Action CameraHERO5 Black is the most powerful and easy-to-use GoPro ever with smooth stabilised video, high quality audio and Pro-level photo capture. The camera is equipped with voice control, one-button simplicity, touch display and waterproof design. GoPro Hero 5 is available on Snapdeal at Rs.25, 899 after a discount from its original price of Rs. 38,000.

Captcha 12.1 MP Action Camera

The action camera records the video footage in Ultra HD at 15 frames per second and capture images at megapixels. With a wide angle 170 degree lens, the action camera comes with support for up to 32GB storage via SD card. The device is available on Snapdeal at Rs. 799 after a discount from its original price of Rs.999.

Procus Rush 2.0 16MP 4K HD Action Camera

Procus Rush 2.0 is equipped with an upgraded chipset to capture high quality videos and images, featuring a 2.4G wireless wrist Remote Control. Procus RUSH is designed to withstand extreme environments.

Equipped with IP68 waterproof case durable under water to 100 Feet (30m), Rush is considered to be ideal for water sports like swimming, drifting, surfing etc. activities. Procus Rush 2.0 is available on Amazon at Rs. 7,399.00 from its original price of Rs.12,999.

Procus Rush 2.0 comes with IP68 certification for water resistance (Procus )

GoPro CHDHB-601-RW HERO7 Camera

The GoPro HERO7 comes with touch screen and streamlined capture modes. The camera takes high-quality 10 MP photos. And with Burst mode, one can get 15 photos in one second. The camera is available on Amazon at Rs. 16,990, down from its original price of Rs.18,990.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 17:23 IST