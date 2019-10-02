GoPro HERO8 Black, Max action cameras launched in India, prices start at Rs 36,500

tech

GoPro has introduced two new action cameras in India. The latest Hero8 Black is priced at Rs 36,500 whereas Max costs Rs 47,000. Pre-orders for the new action cameras have already opened. GoPro says Hero8 Black will start shipping October 15 and will be available globally from October 20.

GoPro Max can be pre-ordered via GoPro.com with shipments beginning October 24. It will be available at select retailers globally on October 24 and in the US on October 25.

Its Mods, which comprise the ‘Media Mod’, the ‘Display Mod’ and the ‘Light Mod’ cost $79.99, $79.99 and $49.99, respectively. They will be available in India starting December.

“It’s been 15 years since the first GoPro camera, and from the start, we’ve been about enabling people to share their passions whether they’re fueled by adrenaline or artistry,” Nick Woodman, Founder and CEO, GoPro, said in a statement.

“HERO8 Black, the Mods and Max redefine what’s possible with a camera,” Woodman added.

HERO8 Black features ‘HyperSmooth’ 2.0 video stabilisation and works in all resolutions and frame rates, features a new Boost mode and has in-app horizon leveling.

HERO8 Black sports four digital lenses to easily select a field of view, improved audio with enhanced wind suppression, customisable mode presets and a lighter, frameless design featuring folding mounting fingers.

The GoPro Max comes with waterproofing of up to 16 feet and can be used as a single lens max stabilised HERO camera, and a dual lens 360 camera.

