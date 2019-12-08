GoPro Hero8 to DJI Osmo: Here are the top action cameras in India

tech

Whether you are planning a snorkelling session or hiking the mountains or even shooting outdoor sports, an action camera is definitely your best bet. These cameras are rugged and portable which make them perfect for the job. Action cameras are mountable, lightweight, wearable and small, and which is why you can mount these cameras on anything, including helmets, body parts, bicycles, skateboards and surfboards. Easy to operate, these cameras come with a lens that is able to capture your adventures in high-definition. Over a period of time, their small size and performance have made them popular with all the adventurers. However, to use an action camera, you don’t have to be an adventure junkie! These cameras are also perfect to be used during family holidays, beach parties etc. Majority of these cameras come with a single lens that has an ultra-wide view in order to help you capture a larger view at a single time. Some also have double lens, while few of them offer stunning video stabilization. With a wide range of action cameras available, you are sure to get confused as to which one to buy. So, in order to help you out, we have jotted down a list of the best action cameras.

GoPro Hero8 Black

In the form of Hero8 Black, GoPro has again launched a stunning action camera. With HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization and TimeWarp 2.0, this camera is worth considering. With its 1080p live stream mode, you can easily share your adventures with your friends and family directly through Facebook. Waterproof up to 33ft., this camera lets you record your underwater adventures as well. Its ‘folding fingers’ feature lets you easily mount this camera on a tripod, which is one of its major advantages.

Hands down, GoPro Hero8 Black is one of the best action camera you can get for recording your adventures. Featuring unshakable HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization as well as inbuilt mounting, GoPro Hero8 Black is a sheer delight. Boasting of TimeWarp 2.0 and enhanced functionality, this action camera is easy-to-use and comes with impressive image stabilization tech. Hero8 Black action camera features four lenses i.e. narrow, wide, superview and linear, in turn making it easier for you to select the field of view you want to shoot. One of the major takeaways of this action camera is that its improved algorithm lets you capture action shots with utmost clarity and detail. It also has LiveBurst mode that helps you capture 1.5 seconds prior and after pressing the shutter button. It is completely water-resistant to 33ft., while the GoPro App helps you edit and post clips with great ease. In short, this camera is worth the purchase for both amateurs and professionals.

Pros: Inbuilt mounting arms, TimeWarp 2.0, HyperSmooth 2.0, Waterproof, LiveBurst, Live streaming

Cons: Low-light performance not much impressive

GoPro Hero 7 Black

GoPro Hero 7 Black is undoubtedly amongst the best action cameras. It is waterproof up to 33ft., apart from featuring live streaming feature. It comes with HyperSmooth image stabilization technology as well as TimeWarp video feature.

Predecessor of GoPro Hero 8 Black and successor of Hero6 Black, Hero 7 Black is one of the most amazing action cameras you can get your hands on. It comes with HyperSmooth image stabilization tech, thereby delivering stunning video quality. It is rugged and waterproof up to 33ft., thus making it absolutely apt for shooting your outdoor adventures. You can also go hands-free owing to its voice control feature. With its 720p live streaming feature, you can easily and instantly share your videos on social media. TimeWarp video is another feature of this camera that helps you capture super-stabilized time-lapse clips even when you are in motion.

Pros: Effective HyperSmooth technology, waterproof, impressive quality of images and videos

Cons: Voice commands can be a real struggle at times

SJCAM SJ8 Pro

SJCAM SJ8 Pro is another major contender when it comes to action cameras. With a big touchscreen and 8x digital zoom, this flagship camera from the house of SJCAM is quite impressive.

SJCAM SJ8 Pro is a worthy contender when it comes to action cameras. With a high-capacity battery of 1200mAh and USB Type-C charging, this camera is worth the purchase. It has a 2.33-inch IPS touchscreen and 8x digital zoom feature, you can capture close-up videos with great ease. This camera sports SONY IMX377 sensor as well as powerful Ambarella H22 S85 chipset, apart from boasting of 12 MP sensor resolution. Weighing nearly 85g, this action cam comes with a 0.96″ OLED front screen, while its lens comprises 7 layers of glass for additional precision as well as reduction in distortion. SJ8 Pro boasts of f2.8 aperture and field of view worth 170°.

Pros: USB-C charging, amazing video quality, 2.33” IPS touchscreen, easy-to-use

Cons: Separate waterproof case

DJI Osmo Action Camera

DJI, the Chinese company already known for producing some of the most impressive drones, has come out with an action camera that packs a lot of interesting features, including stunning image stabilization, 1.4-inch front screen and 2.25-inch back screen. It is powered by a 1300mAh LiPo battery and is temperature-resistant to -10℃ as well.

An absolute perfect choice for vloggers, DJI Osmo action camera doesn’t disappoint. Featuring impressive image stabilization technology, this camera from the house of Chinese manufacturer is quite easy to use. It is quite bigger and heavier as compared to GoPro Hero 7 Black, but it comes with dual screens and produces images in UHD quality, which is a great advantage. It is waterproof up to 11m and comes with three aspherical layers, thereby effectively decreasing glare and distortion. This feature helps produce ultra clear images even when there is direct sunlight. The lens filter cap comes with anti-fingerprint coating, thus keeping water, dirt and oil at bay. The action camera is temperature-resistant up to -10℃ and comes with 16 per cent augmentation in the cooling process.

Pros: Temperature-resistant, anti-fingerprint coating on the lens filter cap, stunning image stabilization technology

Cons: Live streaming feature not available

