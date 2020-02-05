Got a new Apple Watch? Here’s how you can set up the gadget

tech

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 20:52 IST

Apple Watch is one of the most popular smartwatches in the market. TIME magazine has named the Apple Watch and the AirPods as the best gadgets launched since 2010.

Around 109.2 million units of smart watches are expected to be sold worldwide in 2023. According to the International Data Corporation, the Apple’s watch will remain in front throughout this period.

The gadget not just helps you to track time, but receive and send messages. The Apple Watch is focused at promoting good health.

Today we are going to tell you how to set up and customise your Apple Watch.

How to turn it on: Press and hold the side button till you see the Apple logo on the screen. It may take a few minutes.

Pair it with your iPhone: Keep the devices closeby and wait for the set up message on the phone. Now, click to ‘Continue’.

In case you do not see the message, go to the Apple Watch app and click on ‘Start Pairing’.

Position your iPhone over the watch: Position the front of your Apple Watch below your iPhone viewfinder and wait till you see the message that confirms the pairing.

Also read: Nokia smartwatch could debut alongside new phones at MWC 2020

If you are not be able to pair with the help of the camera, click on “Pair Apple Watch Manually” and follow these steps.

To set up your new Apple Watch, tap on set up option. If it’s not your first Apple Watch and you have used the device before, you can choose a backup.

You can also sign in using your Apple ID. Enter the Apple ID password. In case you are not asked for it, sign in after some time.

To sign in from Apple Watch app, click on ‘General’ option, tap on Apple ID and sign in.

If “Find My” is not previously set up on your iPhone then you will be asked to turn on “Activation Lock”.

If you get to see an Activation Lock screen, it signifies that your Apple Watch is already linked to an Apple ID. All you need to do is to enter the email address and password for that Apple ID to continue set up.

Also read: An Android smartwatch more powerful than the iPhone 7? It’s possible

Select settings: The Apple Watch will show you the settings that it shares with your iPhone. If you activated Find My, Wi-Fi Calling, Location Services, Diagnostics for iPhone, these will automatically turn on for your Apple Watch.

You can select other settings to be included in the list.

Get a passcode: To create passcode on your Apple Watch, click on a “Passcode” or “Add a Long Passcode” on your iPhone and switch to your Apple Watch to enter your new code.

To skip, select “Don’t Add Passcode”.

Choose features and apps for Apple Watch: You can install the apps that are compatible with your Apple Watch on your iPhone.

Wait for sync: Keep both your Apple Watch and iPhone close to each other to allow syncing. You will hear a chime and you will feel a soft tap from your Apple Watch. Press the Digital Crown.