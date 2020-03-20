e-paper
Home / Tech / Government launches WhatsApp chatbot on coronanvirus called MyGov Corona Helpdesk for basic information

Government launches WhatsApp chatbot on coronanvirus called MyGov Corona Helpdesk for basic information

The MyGov Corona Helpdesk will provide you with basic information about coronavirus and preventive measures along with tip from medical experts.

tech Updated: Mar 20, 2020 18:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The WhatsApp messaging application is seen on a phone screen
The WhatsApp messaging application is seen on a phone screen (REUTERS)
         

In an attempt to spread the information about coronavirus far and wide, the Indian government has launched a WhatsApp chatbot called MyGov Corona Helpdesk that will provide you with information you need.

With 195 positive cases being reported in India, currently, it is vital that basic information is spread as much as possible to raise awareness. And since most people use WhatsApp on a daily basis, a WhatsApp chatbot is an easy and convenient way to get information you need without having to search online or go ask a doctor.

Shared by NPPA-India’s (National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority of India) official Twitter handle, the number you need to save is - 9013151515.  

Once you save the number and drop it a basic message - like Hi - you will start getting automated replies like these:

WhatsApp chatbot
WhatsApp chatbot ( Hindustan Times )

You need to select A, B, C, D, E or F to choose what you want to know about:

WhatsApp Chatbot
WhatsApp Chatbot ( Hindustan Times )
WhatsApp Chatbot
WhatsApp Chatbot ( Hindustan Times )

While most of the information seems rather rudimentary, this will go a long way in helping people keep a track on symptoms and seek help if they need. As is the case with most health-related issues, rumours and false information kill more poeple than the actual disease itself.

A chatbot dispensing the right information is a great initiative for those who do not now enough about the COVID-19 and what they need to do to stay safe.

