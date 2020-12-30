Govt to give 5G spectrum for trials to all players, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 17:18 IST

The government has decided to give 5G spectrum for trials to all players, including Huawei.

“We have taken a decision to give 5G spectrum for trials to all players,” Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said. An in-principle decision has been taken in this regard, Prasad said at an event here.

“5G is future, it is speed. We will encourage new innovation in 5G,” he added.

Sources said all operators and vendors, including Huawei, will be included in trials.

Big relief to Huawei

The move comes at a time when Huawei is facing sanctions from the US over security concerns. The Chinese telecom company has already been losing partners including the likes of Google.

Huawei is now looking at India to drive its next round of the growth. India, however, hasn’t gotten started with 5G yet. The company did get invite to participate in the 5G trials but not without sparking some concerns.

“We also hope that (the) Indian government will make independent decision on 5G for the long term benefit of India, irrespective of the country of origin,” Huawei India CEO Chen Mingjie said in September this year.

“We would like to give our commitment to (the) Indian government that we will continue to comply with all rules and regulations of India. In addition, we will also continue to positively cooperate with the Indian government, addressing cyber security and working together to improve network security beyond just providing leading technology and solutions,” he added.

Where we are at 5G

While the US and China have already raced to 5G network, India is likely to begin the process of 5G spectrum auction in early 2020.

According to a note shared by Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), India will put 8,293.95 MHz of airwaves on auction for 5G.

“DoT has suggested a base price for 5G airwaves at Rs 492 crore per MHz and proposed a sale of a minimum 20 MHz blocks, which would mean a telco spending close to Rs 10,000 crore for 20 MHz, and Rs 50,000 crore for 100 MHz,” added the COAI note.

(With inputs from HT Correspondent)