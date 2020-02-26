Govt to host Artificial Intelligence-focused Raise 2020 summit in April

tech

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 15:47 IST

The Indian government on Wednesday announced it will hold RAISE 2020- ‘Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020’ summit in New Delhi between April 11 and April 12. The RAISE 2020 summit will also host a “Startup Pitchfest.”

The summit will be aimed at bringing together people to exchange ideas on the use of Artificial Intelligence for “social empowerment, inclusion and transformation” in industries such as education, smart mobility, agriculture, and healthcare among others.

Ahead of the event, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) held a consultation meeting. Apart from the government officials, industry bodies including FICCI, CII, ASSOCHAM & NASSCOM and companies such as Intel, AWS, KPMG, IBM, Oracle and AI startups participated in the consultation.

“We are extremely delighted to announce the first of its kind two-day summit- ‘Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020’. In our opinion, a data-rich environment like India has the potential to be the world’s leading AI laboratory which can eventually transform lives globally. AI technology is a powerful tool that can be used to create a positive impact in the Indian context, further becoming the AI destination for the world, ” Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), said.

Some of the confirmed speakers at the summit include Intel Corp. CEO Robert (Bob) H. Swan, Biocon Limited Chairman & Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, and Narayana Health Chairman & Founder Dr Devi Shetty.

Startup Pitchfest

During the summit, startups will have the opportunity to showcase their AI solutions aimed at the social transformation, inclusion and empowerment. Interested startups around the world can participate in the Pitchfest. The finalists will showcase their solutions at the summit and even get live feedback.