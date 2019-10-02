GTA 6 latest leak reveals gameplay, map details

tech

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) fans have long waited for a new rendition of the game. GTA VI which is reportedly in the works now has now popped up in a new leak revealing key details about the video game.

According to a Redditor u/CurryLav, the latest details on GTA IV come from a source at Rockstar India. The company reportedly started developing GTA VI during the summer of 2018. Confirming past leaks, GTA VI is actually codenamed ‘Project Americas’ which is said to be built on Netflix’s Narcos. The Reddit post further said that GTA VI will be based out of the familiar Vice City.

It also details the map of GTA 6 which will feature swamps on the left middle side placing the city at the centre. It will also house the big island which will be located on the far right corner of the map. The Redditor further said that GTA VI will be set in different areas and players can expect ‘dynamic building change’ over the course of the game.

GTA VI will reportedly focus majorly on weather with players getting hit by lightning, floods and even hurricanes. Regarding missions, the Reddit post claims they will take place mostly in ‘Middle park’. Similar to GTA V, the upcoming GTA game will also give players the freedom to decide the story ending.

The latest leak adds more fuel to reports on GTA 6 inching closer to its release. Rockstar Games hasn’t officially announced GTA VI but it is expected to launch sometime in 2020. Some reports even suggest GTA VI will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 but nothing has been confirmed so far.

In addition to GTA 6, the Redditor also highlighted that Rockstar India is primarily focusing on Bully 2. The sequel to ‘Bully’ will be released in two versions where one will be for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The other Bully 2 version will be for future consoles and PC.

