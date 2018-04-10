Hackers delete most watched YouTube video Despacito, restore it

YouTube’s Vevo account which shows official music videos, live interviews and more has reportedly been hacked. Vevo accounts of popular singers have been hacked and the most watched music video on YouTube, ‘Despacito’ was deleted. The video was unavailable on YouTube for over an hour but is back again.

This was first shared on The Hacker News which now has a thread with the latest updates on the YouTube hack. The original link of the music video on YouTube read, “This video has been removed by the user”. Also if you searched for “Despacito” on YouTube, the official music video doesn’t appear.

We have reached out to YouTube and are awaiting a response from the company.

According to The Hacker News, the hackers first changed the thumbnail and title of the song on YouTube. The title claimed that the video was hacked by “Prosox & Kuroi’SH & Shade & Akashi IT &….”. The publication further states that this hacker is recognized and is known to have hacked Twitter accounts of Now This and BBC Arabic. Soon after, the music video was deleted from YouTube.

NEW: ⚡ Vevo's @YouTube account hacked; attacker just changed the title and thumbnail of #Despacito Song, the most-viewed YouTube video with over 5 billion views.



Kuroi'SH is the same hacker who hacked @nowthisnews and @bbcarabicalerts Twitter accounts last week. pic.twitter.com/gKeLoJGUVm — The Hacker News (@TheHackersNews) April 10, 2018

Kuroi’SH’s bio on Twitter reads, “Security researcher from Dakhla (western sahara) acting to support the freedom of my country”. This security researcher/hacker has been actively retweeting tweets about the hacks on YouTube. The user has also challenged taking down accounts of NASA, Jake Paul and Logan Paul if the account doesn’t hit 40,000 followers on Tuesday.

More music videos on YouTube have been hacked by adding the same “hacked by” title. Some of the popular music videos hacked includes Maroon 5’s Sugar, Shakira’s Chantage, Adele’s Hello, and Iggy Azalea’s Fancy. In one of the videos, the hackers even mention “FreePalestine”.

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s Despacito became the most viewed video on YouTube last August achieving over 3 million views. The Spanish hit beat previous winners See you again and Gangnam Style. In addition to this, Despacito is also the most liked video and tenth most disliked video on YouTube.