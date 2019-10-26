Happy Diwali 2019: How to send WhatsApp Stickers, Hike Stickers, Twitter diya emoji and more

tech

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 15:20 IST

One of everyone’s favourite festivals ‘Diwali’ is here. The festival of lights is also celebrated as the longest holiday of the year in India. With ongoing festivities and celebrations, there are tons of ways to join in. Possibly the easiest but fun way to wish Happy Diwali to your friends and families is through social apps.

Tech companies have also joined in the Diwali 2019 celebrations through different ways. You can now share Diwali 2019 greetings and wishes on multiple social platforms like Twitter, Snapchat, Spotify and also through WhatsApp and Hike Messenger. If you’re looking for different ways to celebrate Diwali here’s a list.

WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp Stickers have been one of the most popular features on the messaging app. There are many WhatsApp Diwali Stickers to choose from and share with friends and family. WhatsApp users can download Diwali sticker packs from Google Play Store by typing Diwali “WAStickerApp”.

Hike Sticker Chat

Stickers are the core feature of Hike Messenger which is now known as ‘Hike Sticker Chat’. Hike has multiple options for Diwali 2019 stickers on its platforms. There are Hike Sticker options for Dhanteras, Bhai duj and Diwali. Hike Sticker Chat also offers Diwali stickers in regional languages like Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati and Bhojpuri.

Twitter

Twitter regularly introduces emojis for special occasion and Diwali is no different. However, this time Twitter has done something different to its diya emoji. Twitter users who are on light mode will see the diya emoji with a small flame. But when users switch to dark mode on Twitter, the diya’s flame will get bigger.

Snapchat-Spotify

Snapchat and Spotify have teamed up making the most of each app’s features to celebrate Diwali 2019. This feature is however limited only to Mumbai residents in India. Snapchat users in Delhi can point the camera to Gateway of India and see the monument come to life through augmented reality (AR). Along with it users will the AR Gateway of India grooving to Spotify Diwali playlists like ‘Diwali Shuffle’, Diwali Drive’ and ‘Diwali Bash’.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 15:20 IST