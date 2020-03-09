Happy Holi 2020: Here are the best apps to edit your festival photos

Mar 09, 2020

Holi can be an amazing time for amateur photographers. From vibrant hues to candid poses and smiling faces, the festivities during Holi offer innumerable frames, ready to be captured.

But once you have clicked a shot, how do you make it appear more tantalizing for your social media feed? Here are a series of apps that not only allow you to edit your Holi photos, but also make your post-Holi hours a tad more interesting.

Adobe Lightroom

One of the more simpler apps available out there, one can easily edit photos in the cloud-based version of the app, Lightroom CC. Adobe is available both on Android and iOS and is a full-fledged photo manager and editor complete with RAW photo support, exposure adjustments, and watermarking.

It is free to download and use, but if one wants premium features, will have to pay for Adobe’s Photography Creative Cloud plan.

Pixlr Express

The app comes with a number of effects, overlays and borders created to edit or enhance images. It also has options to fix photos and lighting as well as an immediate share option.

Pixlr Express gives the option of either taking a new picture or editing an existing one. There are four categories available – Adjustment, Effects, Borders and Overlays.

Lens Distortions

Available both on Android and iOS, it brings distinct editing options. From colour filters to overlay effects like flares and light leak, it has five filters in each section in the free version. However, if photo enthusiasts want to access all the features the app has to offer they have to purchase the premium version.

Aviary Photo Editor

Quite simple to work with, there are many photo-editing options in this app such as auto enhance, frames, colour adjustments and other photo tools like red-eye removal. Aviary also offers contrast and crop options among others.

Hypocam

The monochrome-dedicated app converts live view to black and white. Besides sporting a built-in camera, Hypocam has a number of tools specifically curated for black and white photography. It has a news feed that offers guidance and inspiration for imagery ideas.